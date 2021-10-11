Lady Dutch, Panthers compete at Pella Volleyball Tournament

PELLA — A little bit of history was made on Saturday at the Pella Volleyball Tournament as Pella head coach Mallory Peterson collected her 100th career win as part of a 4-1 day for the Lady Dutch while Knoxville ended the day 1-4.

Pella finished second place on the day with 2-0 wins over Mediapolis (21-8, 21-14) and Knoxville (21-10, 21-8) and 2-1 wins over No. 8 (4A) Bondurant-Farrar (20-22, 21-17, 15-6) and No. 5 (1A) Holy Trinity Catholic (21-13, 17-21, 15-11). Their 2-0 (21-13, 21-15) loss to No. 1 (5A) Iowa City Liberty gave the Lightning the tournament title.

Bailey Van Voorst led the Lady Dutch with 42 kills on the day to go with 32 digs. Avey Amesle also had a big all-around day with 30 kills, 39 digs and seven aces. Jasmine Namminga showed her two-way play with 25 kills and six blocks. Setter Anna Vander Waal ended up with 95 assists while Abby Warner had 40 digs and seven aces.

Knoxville had less success as all four of their losses came to ranked opponents after they came into the tournament on a seven-game winning streak. They fell 2-0 to No. 1 (5A) Iowa City Liberty (21-10, 21-11), No. 10 (4A) Pella (21-10, 21-8) and No. 8 (4A) Bondurant-Farrar (21-16, 21-14) while also falling 2-1 (21-18, 11-21, 15-9) to No. 5 (1A) Holy Trinity Catholic. Their lone win was a 2-0 (21-15, 21-7) victory over Mediapolis.

Brittany Bacorn would lead the Panthers with 25 kills, 29 assists, 27 digs and three blocks. Abby Wadle also supplied the offense with 19 kills while Hannah Dunkin added 29 assists. Defensively, Ella Breazeale had seven blocks while Emma Dunkin had 43 digs on the day.

No. 10 (4A) Pella (24-8, 5-1 LHC) heads to Pella Christian (12-15, 2-4 LHC) for a tulip town battle on Monday at 7:15 p.m. while Knoxville (19-12, 2-3 SCC) will host Chariton (13-12, 2-4 SCC) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.