If someone were to offer you a heaping plate of bacteria, you might blink twice before taking a forkful. Yet, there are a lot of good bacteria that are needed to keep our bodies running effectively, and those natural bacteria are generally called probiotics. According to the Cleveland Clinic, probiotics are a type of good bacteria — sometimes a yeast — that occur naturally in the human body. As the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health notes, these good bacteria help our bodies in a lot of different functions, from fighting off bad bacteria to helping aid digestion.

NUTRITION ・ 10 DAYS AGO