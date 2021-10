Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t do himself any favors with his first-half playcalls against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals went into halftime down 14-0 to the Jaguars after accumulating only 107 yards of total offense. Joe Burrow put together a strong first drive of 66 yards that ended with a missed field goal, but after that, Taylor and the Bengals committed heavily to the run. At one point, with the Bengals facing a 2nd-and-16 from their own 42-yard line, Taylor dialed up a draw play to Joe Mixon.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO