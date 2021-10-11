CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is Oct. 11

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis unofficial holiday celebrates Kathryn Sullivan and women like her or who inspire to be like her. Sullivan was the first American woman to walk in space and served aboard the mission that deployed the Hubble Space Telescope. General Pulaski Memorial Day. General Pulaski Memorial Day is a United States...

orangeleader.com

Orange Leader

Using leaves creatively

Nothing duller than talking about mulch, but there are different approaches to this big deal in the garden. And in this season of deciding what to do with falling tree leaves, now is a good time to bring it up, so here goes, I’ll keep it uncomplicated. Heads up: A...
GARDENING
Orange Leader

Master Gardeners- Fight weeds: Fall and Winter lawn management

Originally published by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service by Adam Russell & Texas Gardener’s Seeds online newsletter. In July, I wrote an article on summer weeds. Now is the time to talk about the wintertime weeds and what we should do to “attack” them so they will not get out of hand this coming spring. As soil temperatures cool, planning for preemergence herbicide applications to eradicate common cool-season weeds like annual bluegrass and lawn burweed is now.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Kiwanis Club of Orange, Texas installs new officers

At the October 7, 2021, meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Orange, officers were installed for the coming year. These include Patrick Harrelson – President, Harry Vine – Vice President, Ginny Davis – Treasurer, and Dawn Martin – Secretary. Jim Wolf, Past Lieutenant Governor of the Texas Oklahoma District, installed the new officers.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

The Postscript: Night time snacks interfere with general good habits

I am a person of generally good habits, which is why it is puzzling when I acquire a bad one. Habits are probably the most important thing when it comes to having a happy life. I eat things that make me feel good and are good for me. I take my long walk every day. I do daily pushups (even though I hate them). I go to the doctor on a regular schedule, sleep a good amount every night. I haven’t smoked a cigarette since I was in my 20s when it seemed like fun. I stopped drinking alcohol when I realized it wasn’t doing anything positive for my health. All in all, I take a certain amount of pride in having good habits about things large and small.
LIFESTYLE
Orange Leader

Community Briefs 10.13.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

And Now You Know: A brief history of First Christian Church

The First Christian Church of Orange is a part of the denomination Disciples of Christ. The church in Orange was started by 10 members in 1885. For nine years the church met in various places, mostly in the members homes. The church was formally organized in 1894 by the Reverend J.C. Mason. The first meeting of the “new” church was held in the Orange County Courthouse.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Day of Caring

Staff from Chevron Phillips, The Orange Leader, State Farm and the Stark Foundation participated in the United Way of Orange County Day (UW)of Caring by providing treats, stuffed animals and cards for Southeast Texas Hospice on Friday. Several partner agencies of UW were treated to a Day of Caring both virtually and in person to help the agencies as they help residents of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Pet of the Week – Meet Sophia

Meet Sophia. She’s a three-year old bronzed-beauty who has lived in a comfortable home with her lovely hooman until sad circumstances (through no fault of her own) caused her to be placed in the shelter. She’s sweet, loving, and wants a chance to be a furever pet for someone. She is scared and confused right now. Please consider adopting or fostering, and call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409.883.3468.
WEST ORANGE, TX
