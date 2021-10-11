CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jimmy Butler Reveals The Tough Aspect Of Being A Celebrity: "I Hate That I Can’t Take My Daughter To The Zoo Because Everyone Wants To Talk Basketball Or Take A Photo."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Butler is one of the premier stars in this league, a player who just led his team to the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season. There's no question that he's a celebrity. He's played for two large franchises in Chicago and Miami, and it's quite likely that the majority of NBA fans would recognize him if they saw him on the street.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 23

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
fadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Small Forwards For The 2021-2022 NBA Season: LeBron James Has No Competition

The small forward position might be the most important position in the modern NBA because capable forwards can defend multiple positions and are often the best players on their team. That is why, over the past 10 Finals, 8 Finals MVPs have been natural small forwards. LeBron James is responsible for 4 of them of course.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#The Wall Street Journal
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mike Brown Says Klay Thompson Didn't Know He Was Illegally Using His Boat: "He Was Parking His Boat Anywhere."

It's not a secret that Klay Thompson loves to hang out in his boat. He's always live on Instagram enjoying the view, having a nice time, and reaching out to his fans. The thing is that, apparently, Thompson wasn't exactly law-abiding when it came to his beloved boat. According to Mike Brown, he was parking the boat everywhere and he had to hook him up with a parking spot so he could avoid trouble.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Bossip

La La Anthony Says She Never Predicted Carmelo Creepin’ & Alleged Side Seed Spreading — ‘It Came Outta Nowhere’

La La Anthony is ready to start a whole new chapter in her life...if it wasn't already apparent! She's been focusing more on her acting career in the last few years, appearing in 'Power' as Keisha and now killing a new role and the 'BMF' series on Starz. It was no coincidence that she had been filling up her calendar, she finally revealed,  confirming she was trying hard to avoid rumors and chatter about her divorce from her ex Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy