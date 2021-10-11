CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot Bets Phoenix Mayor The Chicago Sky Will Win Finals, Wagering Beer And South Side Treats

By Atavia Reed
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The sky’s the limit in a good-natured, WNBA Finals bet between the mayors of Chicago and Phoenix. As the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the Finals, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter Sunday to bet Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego that the Sky will prevail in the five-game series to win their first championship.

