Lightfoot Bets Phoenix Mayor The Chicago Sky Will Win Finals, Wagering Beer And South Side Treats

Wonderful upgraded flooded with light high floor condo for rent at 1400 S Michigan. This 1 bed /1 bath condo is spacious and conveniently located on Michigan Ave in the South Loop. This home faces east, so you can enjoy beautiful Lake Michigan, Museum Campus and Soldier Field and sunrise over the lake views from every room and the balcony. Open floor plan with 42 in. cherry cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Double vanity & a soaking tub in the bathroom. Walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring. In-unit washer/dryer. Full amenity building: 24-hour doorman, on-site management, outdoor pool, sun deck, party room, exercise room, & more. Conveniently located. Walk or bike to Grant Park, Millennium Park, lakefront, beach, Museum Campus, Soldier Field, Museums, Roosevelt "L" stop Line train, Metra Lines to suburbs, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Jewel, Target, Whole Foods, Retail Stores, restaurants, & bars. Rent includes cable, heat, A/C, & gas. Can get building fast internet for a low fee. Garage parking is available for extra $200/month. For showing contact listing agent Easy to show.

13 DAYS AGO