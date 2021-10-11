Lightfoot Bets Phoenix Mayor The Chicago Sky Will Win Finals, Wagering Beer And South Side Treats
By Atavia Reed
blockclubchicago.org
3 days ago
CHICAGO — The sky’s the limit in a good-natured, WNBA Finals bet between the mayors of Chicago and Phoenix. As the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the Finals, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter Sunday to bet Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego that the Sky will prevail in the five-game series to win their first championship.
Chicago continued to see a surge in violence Tuesday as three teenagers were among twelve shot through the city. Pete Keller, a former Chicago gang member and drug dealer, became a city activist to find solutions to improve his community. Keller said on "The Story" that Mayor Lori Lightfoot is...
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9, Episode 4 of Chicago P.D. Things are about to get more complicated between Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). Upton and Halstead got engaged in the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D. But trouble started brewing between...
JEFFERSON PARK — For more than eight decades, American Science & Surplus Store was the place for military surplus items, rubber chickens and everything in between. But at the end of October, the Jefferson Park mainstay will relocate its Chicago store from 5316 N. Milwaukee Ave. to 27 N. Northwest Highway in Park Ridge, store President Patrick Meyer said. The company has two other locations in suburban Geneva and Milwaukee.
ALBANY PARK — Up until a few months ago, a group of Albany Park neighbors spent a lot time hanging out in their alley to beat the pandemic blues. The alley is where they’d play basketball, baseball and bags or just hang out. “It was the best place to socialize,”...
NORTH LAWNDALE — Cyclists riding in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods are eight times more likely to be ticketed by police than those riding in white neighborhoods, according to a new study. From 2017-2019, over 90 percent of biking tickets cops issued were for riding on the sidewalk, data showed. But on...
The 2021 WNBA Finals have arrived. It's a matchup few were expecting, but none will turn down, as Diana Taurasi leads the Phoenix Mercury against Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. Two all-time legends going head-to-head, two of the best offenses in the league and a rematch of the 2014 Finals. It doesn't get better than this.
(CHICAGO) Welcome to the news roundup on this overcast Tuesday, October 5th where we look at what's happening in Chicago today. (Carson Masterson/Unsplash) How might a WBEZ/Sun-Times merger change how Chicagoans get their news? Mayor Lori Lightfoot exchanged harsh words with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx over a deadly gang shooting and Billionaire Ken Griffin suggested he may move Citadel out of Chicago due to the city's problems with crime.
The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The WNBA playoffs feature two potential elimination games Wednesday night, beginning with...
With the sixth seed Chicago Sky claiming the first spot in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday after wrapping up a 3-1 series win over the top seed Connecticut Sun, the other half of the championship series was still up for grabs between the second seed Las Vegas Aces and fifth seed Phoenix Mercury heading into Friday.
CHICAGO — Die-hard Chicago Bears fan Mayor Lori Lightfoot must be sympathizing with rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ tough day in Cleveland: flee Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, only to get knocked to the ground — again — by Jadeveon Clowney. The mayor faces a similarly intimidating set of obstacles in...
Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky are back in the WNBA finals for the first time since 2014 thanks in big part to Candace Parker’s decision to come home. Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 on Wednesday night.
The road to the 2021 WNBA Finals continued Wednesday night with the Chicago Sky taking on the No. 1 Connecticut Sun, while the Las Vegas Aces faced off against the Phoenix Mercury. Chicago’s Candace Parker dominated with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals to lead Chicago to...
Since the format of the WNBA playoffs changed in 2016 to feature the top records overall rather than the best four from each conference, no team has ever reached the Finals from below the third seed. In fact, the last team to reach the championship round from a lower seed...
On Sunday (ET), Game 3s of the WNBA Semifinals went down and once again, the on-court action didn't disappoint. While the game in Phoenix at the Footprint Arena was a 27-point blowout, the game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago was one with nearly 10 lead changes and the final margin of victory being only three points.
For the second time in team history, the Chicago Sky are heading to the WNBA Finals, as they beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and punched their ticket to the championship series. The Sky last made the finals in 2014, and are hoping for a first title in team history...
CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. The Sky won the playoff series 3-1, and Chicago is back in the Finals for the first time...
The Chicago Sky is officially headed to the WNBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history. After winning consecutive games in two single-elimination playoff rounds, the Sky secured a spot in the upcoming 2021 WNBA Finals with a series-clinching 79-69 win in Game #4 of the 2021 WNBA Playoff Semifinals over the Connecticut Sun on tonight at Wintrust Arena.
