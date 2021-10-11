CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Air Lease (AL) Makes Aircraft Investments Worth $800 M in Q3

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

While announcing the update on aircraft investments, sales and new significant financing made by the company during the third quarter of 2021, Air Lease AL management stated that it spent

roughly $800 million during the period. Most investments were made during the second half of the quarter. However, no sale of aircraft was made by the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, in the July-Sep period.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks # 1Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

While elaborating on aircraft investments during the three-month period, Air Lease stated that it delivered 16 new jets from its order book. The deliveries included one Airbus A320neo, six Airbus A321neos, seven Boeing 737-8s and two Boeing 737-9s. As of Sep 30, 2021, the company’s fleet included 370 owned aircraft and 89 managed aircraft with 320 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2027.

On the finance front, Air Lease issued $1.1 billion of senior unsecured medium-term notes, which included $600 million of 0.8% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2024 and $500 million of 2.10% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2028.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Schneider National SNDR , Landstar System LSTR and TFI International TFII , all stocks currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Schneider National, Landstar System and TFI International is pegged at 17.9%, 12% and 31.6%, respectively.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report

TFI International Inc. (TFII): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

​Flyr to take up to 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft from Air Lease

Norwegian start-up Flyr has signed a letter of intent to lease six new Boeing 737-8 aircraft from US lessor Air Lease next year. The first aircraft will be delivered early next year and the carrier aims have all six aircraft in service during the first half of 2022. Flyr has also taken options on four more aircraft for delivery in 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

Boeing (BA) Q3 Commercial Deliveries Up 204% Yet Lag Airbus

The Boeing Company BA recently reported delivery figures of its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2021. The figures reflect a massive improvement of 203.6% in commercial shipments from the previous year’s tally while defense shipments remained unchanged year over year. Combining both segments, Boeing’s total deliveries...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Boeing Delivers 85 Aircraft During Q3

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) made a total of 85 deliveries under Commercial Airplanes Programs during the third quarter and 241 year-to-date. Boeing delivered sixty-six 737s, two 747s, eleven 767s, and six 777s during the quarter. During the second quarter, Boeing made 79 deliveries under Commercial Airplanes Programs. The company's defense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Aircraft#Al Rrb#Air Lease Al#Consider Investors#Zacks Transportation#Schneider National Sndr#Landstar System Lstr#Tfi International Tfii#Xpev
Investopedia

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and the rest of the airline industry have begun to bounce back after demand for travel collapsed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. By early July, Delta and other airlines were rushing to hire pilots and other staff to meet rising demand. Many Delta workers were either furloughed, took buyouts, or retired early last year amid travel restrictions and passengers choosing to stay home. The pace of the industry's recovery, however, has been slowed by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Air Canada (TSX:AC): Is the Stock Finally Worth Buying?

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has constantly been on the radar since the pandemic struck, as the shares of the flag-carrying airline plummeted due to the diminished air travel demand and travel restrictions. The airline’s share prices have been on a roller coaster, as the ongoing vaccination rates improved hopes of moving past the pandemic, only to be quashed by the highly contagious Delta variant causing more concerns.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Entrepreneur

Chevron (CVX) Signs Deal to Acquire Neste's Base Oil Business

Chevron Corporation CVX, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron Global Energy Inc., entered an agreement with Neste Oyj to acquire the latter’s base oil business in Finland. Base oils are used to manufacture lubricants and related products, and are specialty products that can be produced from oil-refining operations. Neste’s base oils...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Delta Air Lines May Take Time to Reach Higher Altitude

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock is up 10% in the past 30 days. Is that a sign that DAL stock is ready to go higher after the company posts earnings on October 13? The message for Delta Air Lines passengers and investors is the same. Be patient. The stock is likely to recapture its pre-pandemic high, but it may take 12 months or more to do so.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Know the Home Depot (HD) Stock in and out Before You Invest

The Home Depot Inc. HD has been in investors’ good books, thanks to its robust surprise trend, with the fifth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. The continued demand for home improvement projects, the robust housing market and ongoing investments have kept the company’s business going in a tough environment. Growth in Pro and DIY customer categories as well as digital momentum also bodes well. Its “One Home Depot” investment plan positions it for long-term growth.
ECONOMY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan office leasing up 60% in Q3

The pandemic-driven downturn in Manhattan’s office market hit an inflection point in the third quarter, with demand finally exceeding supply. Leasing volume from July to September jumped to a total of 7.23 million square feet, up by 58.8 percent compared to the second quarter. With that, the quarterly net absorption turned positive — for the first time in two years — at 0.87 million square feet, according to Colliers International’s quarterly market report.
MANHATTAN, NY
Entrepreneur

Can Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Falcon Minerals (FLMN) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

What's in Store for Synchrony Financial's (SYF) Q3 Earnings?

Synchrony Financial SYF will release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 19, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share. The year-ago quarter’s earnings were delivered at 72 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line stands at $3.58 billion, indicating an upside of 3.6% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

4 Sector ETFs to Win Amid Rising Inflation

Inflation has been on an uphill ride this year thanks to the low-base effects from 2020. Also, because economic recovery has picked up on widespread vaccination and fiscal stimulus, business restrictions have been relaxed and demand has jumped. The annual inflation rate in the United States rose to a 13-year...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 That Turned $1,500 Into Over $8,600

Why would anyone look for penny stocks to buy? Aren’t they risky? Isn’t buying a lottery ticket the same or betting on black in roulette? For anyone with a little bit of experience trading, you already know penny stocks can be incredibly lucrative if you know what you’re doing. In...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy