With early voting underway, Dems are pulling out the stops to try to beat back an unexpectedly strong Republican challenger in a state Biden won by 10 points last year. The Virginia governor’s race is tighter than expected in a state Joe Biden won by 10 percentage points, and where former governor Terry McAuliffe was favored to return to the statehouse for a second term. Recent polls show the race within the margin of error.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO