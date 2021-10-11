Prominent Local Wealth Advisor Will Dispel Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths on Oct. 21 Noon ZOOM
What is Bitcoin and how does it work? Is it backed by anything of value? What real-world usage does it have?. Break through the myths and confusion of Bitcoin and gain a deeper understanding of cryptocurrencies on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 12-1 PM, when American Community Journals hosts a lunchtime NoonZOOM webinar entitled “Dispelling Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths.”phoenixvillechamber.org
Comments / 0