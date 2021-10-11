Prominent Local Wealth Advisor Will Dispel Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths on Oct. 21 Noon ZOOM

The price of bitcoin has shot up following news that US regulators are set to finally approve the launch of a futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the cryptocurrency.Bitcoin surged nearly $3,000 in less than an hour on Friday morning, reaching $59,924 according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. It is now less than $5,000 away from its all-time high that it experienced back in April.The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to announce the long awaited bitcoin futures ETF as early as next week, according to a report in Bloomberg that cited sources close to the matter.Follow The Independent’s live coverage...

