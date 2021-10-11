Student Punches 64 Year Old Teacher Because Of Tik Tok Challenge

I know that I am late to the party but apparently some wise-cracking individual who was potentially a very problematic child in school has deemed October "Slap Your Teacher" month on TikTok. Now I remember a lot of my teachers and there is not one that I would have even considered attempting to touch. As a matter of fact, these are hard-working and in most cases underpaid people like you and me who love what they are doing. Most teachers while not being fully compensated are there because they want to make a difference in a student's life.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO