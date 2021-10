SANTEE, Calif. — A young couple returned to their Santee neighborhood Tuesday to see what was left of their home after a plane crashed into it. After delaying their dream wedding in 2020 due to Covid-19, Courtney and Cody Campbell, both 30 years old and graduates of Santana High School, had just gotten married on May 2 and closed on purchasing their first home on May 7.

