Cooking, Caring for Her Sunflowers, and 62 Pounds Lighter, Jana Is Full of Joy
At the start of this year I was going through a difficult time. I’d lost my mother-in-law and I’d been really sick with COVID-19. I wasn’t eating well — I’d have fast food for lunch and my husband, Kenneth, and I would eat out a lot for dinner, often fried chicken. I weighed 328 pounds and felt terrible. What changed everything was that I was diagnosed with a severe back condition, spinal stenosis, which was extremely painful. But my doctor told me surgery wasn’t an option becuase I was obese. In the past, diets hadn’t worked, and I began the Thrive Challenge after reading inspiring stories on the Thrive App, because I wanted a whole new lifestyle.thriveglobal.com
