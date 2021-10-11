Coming Out Stories
Celebrate National Coming Out Day (October 11) with these “coming out” stories. Today, October 11th, 2021, marks the 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day. Thirty-three years ago, half a million people participated in the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights to call on President Ronald Reagan to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which had killed more than 40,000 people at that time. On the first anniversary of the march, Rob Eichberg, a psychologist and gay rights activist, and Jean O’Leary, the head of the National Gay Rights Advocates, marked the first National Coming Out Day to celebrate queer identities of all kinds. Their goal was to remind the nation that hate and homophobia thrive in silence.americanwritersmuseum.org
