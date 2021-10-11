CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Coming Out Stories

By American Writers Museum
americanwritersmuseum.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate National Coming Out Day (October 11) with these “coming out” stories. Today, October 11th, 2021, marks the 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day. Thirty-three years ago, half a million people participated in the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights to call on President Ronald Reagan to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which had killed more than 40,000 people at that time. On the first anniversary of the march, Rob Eichberg, a psychologist and gay rights activist, and Jean O’Leary, the head of the National Gay Rights Advocates, marked the first National Coming Out Day to celebrate queer identities of all kinds. Their goal was to remind the nation that hate and homophobia thrive in silence.

americanwritersmuseum.org

Comments / 0

Related
bungalower

Come Out With Pride 2021 is this weekend

Orlando’s big gay blockbuster Pride event, Come Out With Pride (Website) , is back this year in downtown Orlando, following a mostly virtual event last year due to the pandemic. The main event will take place noon Saturday, October 9, through 9:30 p.m. at Lake Eola with a festival around...
ORLANDO, FL
c895.org

Celebrate National Coming Out Day!

Was there a person who inspired you to come out as LGBTQIA+? Now is your chance to be that person!. Today, October 11th, is National Coming Out Day is on Mon and we are encouraging you to share your story! C895 has partnered with our friends over at Seattle Pride to host an online video booth to receive your coming out stories at www.c895.org/pride!
SEATTLE, WA
KABC

Turns out it’s a ‘Hollywood’ story

The odd video of Veep Kamala Harris talking condescendingly/hyper-animatedly/nervously to a group of “kids” about space is a Hollywood production. The NY Post writes that all the kids were professional actors. From the administration that constructed a fake set for President Biden to read off a teleprompter, now they have vetted, auditioned, and recruited professional kids in a video presumably designed to make the VP look good. See more below:
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Rogers
Person
Shea Diamond
Person
Becky Albertalli
Person
Robin
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Diamonds#Fringe#Art#Lesbian#British#American
Variety

Julianna Margulies on Playing a Lesbian on ‘The Morning Show’: ‘Who’s to Say I Haven’t Had My Own Gay Experiences?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Playing a lesbian on the second season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” isn’t the first time that Julianna Margulies has taken on a gay role. She and Kyra Sedgwick played a couple in the 2000 indie “What’s Cooking?” However, that was years before there was a push for LGBTQ actors to be cast in LGBTQ roles. During an appearance on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast, I asked Margulies if she had any reservations about playing gay on “The Morning Show.” “Who’s to say I haven’t had my own gay...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
wedr.com

Nelly's former group member reignites feud over his success

After being honored last week with the BET I Am Hip Hop Award for career achievement, Nelly is now feuding again with one of his former group member who wants more credit for his success. The 46-year-old rapper began his career with the group the St. Lunatics before launching his...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy