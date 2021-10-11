UConn women’s soccer routs Marquette at home
The UConn women’s soccer team had a busy week, playing two games in the span of three days. The Huskies first took on the Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Joseph J. Morrone Stadium, then traveled to Chicago, IL. to take on the DePaul Blue Demons on Sunday, Oct. 10 at Wish field. These were two pivotal games for the Huskies, who could ill-afford to bring anything but their A-game against their conference foes.dailycampus.com
