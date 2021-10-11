UConn women’s soccer routs Marquette at home

Emily Hardy ’24 stepped up in goal after last week’s injury to starting goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr ’23, but it was not enough to fend off a solid Princeton offense. The Dartmouth and Princeton University women’s soccer teams faced off this weekend in Hanover for the first time since Oct. 5, 2019. The Big Green fell to Princeton’s squad 3-0 after a series of goals all within 15 minutes of each other in the first half. The Big Green rallied in the second half, taking 3 strong shots on goal, but was unable to find the back of the net and get on the scoreboard.

