Hugh Jackman: 'Full-On Caffeine Addict' to Coffee Entrepreneur
If you’re surprised to learn that Hugh Jackman has a coffee brand, you should know that that coffee is in the actor’s Australian heritage. “Everyone knows we love beer and things like that, but actually, Ozzies love coffee,” Jackman explained to The Daily Beast in 2018. “We had a huge influx of immigration after World War II from Southern Europe, and so good coffee has been something that we’ve always had, and we’re really, really snobby about it.”marketrealist.com
Comments / 0