Tua Tagovailoa's return to the Miami Dolphins' lineup just might come across the pond. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday, after the quarterback was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. Still, it remains to be seen whether he'll start for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO