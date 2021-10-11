CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Never Forget When Christopher Columbus Mistook Manatees for Mermaids

By Alex DeLuca
Miami New Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn fourteen hundred ninety-three, not long after stumbling across what would come to be known as the West Indies whilst sailing the ocean blue, famed Italian explorer Christopher Columbus spotted three "mermaids" floating in the water near what is now the Dominican Republic. In his log, he is said to have noted, "Yesterday, when I was going to the Rio del Oro, I saw three sirens that came up very high out of the sea. They were not as beautiful as they are painted, since in some ways they have a face like a man."

