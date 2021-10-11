CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks slide a bit to start the week, Dow sheds 200 points

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks churned to start the week Monday as investors weighed surging oil prices, economic worries and major third-quarter earnings results ahead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 205 points, or 0.6%. The blue chip average was up more than 200 points at its intraday high. The S&P 500 ticked down 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite traded 0.4% lower.

investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
Dow jumps more than 300 points after better-than-expected earnings reports

U.S. stocks rose Thursday after better-than-expected earnings reports from Bank of America and other major companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 330 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9%. Third-quarter earnings season rolled on Wednesday with several big banks and Dow...
Stocks Climb as Major Banks Report Earnings

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, bolstered by a wave of earnings, including from major banks, which investors will use to assess how companies are positioned to deal with risks including inflation and higher energy prices. The S&P 500 climbed 1%, putting the broad market index on course for a second day...
Dow futures jump 300 points on better-than-expected earnings from Bank of America, others

U.S. stock futures rose Thursday after better-than-expected earnings reports from Bank of America and other major companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped about 310 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.9% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.1%. Third-quarter earnings season rolled on Wednesday with several big banks and...
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Plug Power: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Wall Street indexes opened higher amid a wave of earnings reports, including from major banks. Here’s what what’s moving in Thursday’s trading. Morgan Stanley MS 0.20% reported revenue growth across almost all of its major divisions, including record advisory revenue. Wells Fargo WFC -0.32% reported a 59% rise in profit...
Dow rallies 500 points after hot start to the earnings season

U.S. stocks rose Thursday after better-than-expected earnings reports from Bank of America and other major companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 505 points, or 1.5%. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.7%. Third-quarter earnings season continued Thursday with several big banks and Dow members...
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
S&P 500 jumps the most since March, powered by better-than-expected earnings

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday after better-than-expected earnings reports from Walgreens Boots Alliance, UnitedHealth, Bank of America and other major companies. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% to 4,438.26 in its biggest jump since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 534.75 points, or 1.6%, to 34,912.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.7% at 14,823.43.
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

This trio of well-known companies offers intriguing growth prospects and value for patient investors. For the better part of nearly 19 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally in the stock market. Since hitting a bear-market low in March 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has doubled in value. In fact, it took less than 17 months for the widely followed index to accomplish this feat.
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Consumer Data

U.S. stock futures ticked up ahead of data that will help identify the current willingness of American consumers to open their wallets. S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.3% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.
