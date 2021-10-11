CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns visit the city of angels for a Week 5 showdown with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers

The 2020 season ended in disappointment for the Cleveland Browns as they lost a tough game in the AFC Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, this one game was like getting a stake driven through the heart. But imagine going through the regular season and getting multiple paper cuts, that would be the equivalent of what the Browns Week 5 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, went through last season.

Down to the Wire

The Cleveland Browns had a tall task at hand yesterday, as they squared off against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns offense went right to work, as they handed the ball off to running back Nick Chubb who ignited the spark to get their offense moving. The Chargers defense utilized blitz packages on passing plays to pressure Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to make him make a mistake and turn the ball over. Baker scrambled to his right and made an off-balance throw to his tight end David Njoku for a big gain. Shortly after, the Chargers hit Mayfield as he was in the process of releasing the ball and caused a fumble which was recovered by Cleveland. It was poor pass protection as David Njoku missed his blocking assignment which caused Mayfield to get hit from behind. The drive resulted in a 35- yard field goal by kicker Chase McLaughlin to give the Browns a 3-0 lead. Los Angeles moved down the field quickly and seemed unstoppable in part because Los Angeles got their running back Austin Eckler involved in the running and passing game. On a second and seven play, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sold the play-action fake scrambled out to his right to find tight end Donald Parham who was wide open and found his way into the end zone to put the Chargers up, 7-3. The Browns then targeted Njoku for a big gain who charged down the sideline and was knocked out of bounds in Chargers territory. Cleveland kept pushing the ball down the field, though at the end of the quarter the Chargers still were in control with a 7-3 lead.
Bad Break for Bake

Tonight, I will be breaking down key components for the Browns upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, both teams are coming into this matchup with a victory in their last contest. Cleveland fans received tough news yesterday as it was reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield suffered the injury while making a tackle against the Houston Texans, with that being said Baker is a professional athlete and won’t make excuses for his recent performance against the Minnesota Vikings: as he would expect to play better regardless of the brutal injury he has endured. Thus far in the season, Baker Mayfield has the 26th best quarterback rating at 39.8 percent. The Browns defense will have their hands full as Los Angeles has a boatload of weapons at their disposal starting with quarterback Justin Herbert, followed by star running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and tight end Jared Cook who has emerged as one of Herbert’s top targets. In the early stages of the season, Herbert’s stats are top-notch as he has thrown for over 1,000 yards, 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, and has a quarterback rating of 100.1. Defenses have had little success against Herbert, as in two games he has thrown over 300 yards while the other two games have surpassed over 220 yards. Herbert is one of the young rising quarterbacks headed for stardom as he right now is the best quarterback in his draft class. Cleveland’s defense must play man to man and utilize blitz packages to take away the run game and his offensive weapons. The only problem is that Herbert can use his mobility to extend plays and give his players extra time to get open.
