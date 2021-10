We in the media have known for some time that Alan Horn would be retiring from Disney at year’s end, as Variety has reported. But somehow when Disney officially announced the news this week that indeed the 78-year-old leader would be leaving as of Dec. 31, it really hit me, and made me sad. I have enjoyed a great working relationship with Horn for so long, especially over these past nine years at Disney and the 12 before that when he headed Warner Bros. Of course, I knew him from his days at Castle Rock Entertainment, which he co-founded in 1987,...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO