A new outdoor sculpture park is coming to the corner of Church Street and Orange Road in Montclair, curated by Montclair artist and resident Charlie Spademan. The installation, at its unveiling and opening reception on Friday, Oct. 1, will include eight sculptures — two each from four artists. Spademan said the installation will remain at the location for a year, and he envisions rotating in more sculptures from other artists in the spring and the fall of next year.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO