(Des Moines) — The Iowa legislature had gathered at the state capitol building today during a special session to vote on the proposed new legislative and Congressional redistricts, as submitted by the Legislative Services Agency. State lawmakers turned thumbs down on the initial proposal. Now the Legislative Services Agency has 30 days to come up with a second plan. If that plan should also fail to get approval by the state lawmakers, then the Legislative Services Agency would devise a third plan, which would then be adopted by the Iowa Supreme Court. The original plan that was voted down today had several legislators within the same proposed district. One such example would have Dr. Tom Jeneary of Le Mars situated in the same district as fellow Republican lawmaker Skylar Wheeler of Orange City.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO