Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 6 of 2021 NFL season

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. David Montgomery suffered a knee sprain that is going to sideline him 4-5 weeks, which leaves Damien Williams as a likely starting running back and the obvious top pickup. Williams himself dealt with a quad injury in the game but right now, there’s nothing to suggest it’s serious. Next week, the Bears take on the Raiders, who have allowed at least one touchdown to a running back in each game thus far, and the following week they meet the Packers, who have allowed four touchdowns to running backs through four games (the schedule admittedly toughens up after that, but still). Williams has shown pass-catching chops in the past, so he’ll be a locked and loaded RB2 so long as Montgomery is injured.
