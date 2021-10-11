CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release Dates

By Dan Bradley
TheHDRoom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector James Wan’s 2021 horror flick Malignant will begin its post-HBO Max home video release later this month, then wrapup just after Thanksgiving. The Malignant Digital HD release date is set for October 22nd so you’ll be able to watch it Halloween. Blu-ray and DVD editions of Malignant will arrive on November 30th, over a month later. No 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray version is planned at this time.

