Two years ago, we took some time to rank the position groups on this WVU Football team. We took into account not only the quality of the starters, but also the perceived depth at the position. At the time, we had very little to go on. Spring practice had been cut short after only a couple of days, and the Mountaineers were not even able to go full pads before things were shut down for months.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO