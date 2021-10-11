CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Deal Watch: 15 SPACs, 17 IPOs as Dealmakers Continue Historic Run

By Patrick Smith
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 17 new IPOs and 15 new SPACs announced last week. Latham & Watkins had a hand in 12 of the 17 IPOs. While no mega deals took place last week, there were still nine deals over $1 billion. As recent data and league tables have shown, 2021 is...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Why 'Rev Shark' Is Watching SPACs

James “Rev Shark” Deporre says that SPACs and crypto miners are appealing to speculative traders at the beginning of the week. “The indexes are perking up, and breadth is running about three-to-two positive, but the most notable action on my screen Monday morning is that speculative traders are acting more aggressively,” Deporre wrote earlier this week on Real Money.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Trad IPOs Hold Lead Over SPACs; Direct Listings Rise

The halcyon days for SPACs may be receding. Traditional IPOs continued the market leadership that they re-established over special purpose acquisition companies in the second quarter. Even more concerning for SPACs are a market pivoting toward value over risk and a great many existential challenges owing to the current SPAC glut and dearth of suitable target companies. There is a growing prospect that a high percentage of SPACs will fail.
STOCKS
CFO.com

CFOs: Time to Reconsider SPAC Deals

More than 400 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are scouring the private company universe for merger targets. And a few hundred more SPACs have announced merger transactions with target companies but have yet to close. For CFOs at companies looking to go public via this abbreviated route, whether they’re considering...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Spacs#Latham Watkins
Business Insider

October SPAC Merger Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch

The month of October marks a slowdown in SPAC merger deal votes, but the calendar does include several multibillion-dollar deals. SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as it completes the last step in the merger process and also changes the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition.
MARKETS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Gores Group SPAC Closes Deal With EV-Maker Polestar

A blank check firm backed by Beverly Hills billionaire Alec Gores has agreed to go public with Swedish electric carmaker Polestar, which also counts Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its investors. The blank check firm, or special purpose acquisition company, will have an enterprise value of $20 billion after the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Street.Com

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Rises; Sells Unit Stake in SPAC Deal

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) - Get Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Report shares rose Thursday, after the biotech said it’s selling its gene therapy unit to ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. IV ARYD, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. The Philadelphia company will maintain a 36% stake in the new company,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

TradeZero Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

A leading trading platform on Tuesday announced a SPAC deal to go public. The SPAC Deal: TradeZero announced a merger with Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DUNE) in a deal valuing the company at a post-transaction enterprise value of $556 million. The company will trade as TradeZero Global Inc on the...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

ESS Inc. Goes Public Via $1 Billion SPAC Deal

ESS Inc., a leading provider of long-duration energy storage solutions, has arrived on Wall Street. The company went public via SPAC merger with ACON S2, valuing the combined company at just over $1 billion. The deal is backed by top investors including SB Energy Corp., an arm of Softbank, and Fidelity. The combined company listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'GWH.' Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS Inc., joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
MARKETS
Law.com

Dealmakers of the Year 2021

Profiles of the talented transactional lawyers that are our 2021 honorees. While New York boasts excellent litigators, it is also home to talented and hardworking transactional lawyers, including our 2021 honorees.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Will the Stock Behind "On" Running Shoes Be the Next Big IPO?

The market is hot for performance apparel, and On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is the newest public business looking to capitalize. In this episode of Industry Focus: Consumer Goods, join Motley Fool analysts Asit Sharma and Emily Flippen as they continue the footwear discussion in today's episode about On Performance running shoes.
MARKETS
Boston Globe

Boston tech scene continues the deal momentum this week

Fresh off one of the Boston startup scene’s most eventful weeks in memory, tech companies and industry leaders continued the momentum with a slew of funding rounds and acquisitions. Here are some notable deals from this week spanning the cybersecurity, computing, and health tech sectors. Akamai Technologies, the Cambridge-based content...
BOSTON, MA
cfodive.com

IPOs, mergers surge as dealmakers ride post-lockdown rebound

The global market for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) surged during the third quarter, with 547 IPOs raising $106.3 billion, the highest levels in two decades, according to EY. IPOs in the Americas continued at a record pace during Q3, with 409 transactions since January, valued at $133.6 billion. Meanwhile, global...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy