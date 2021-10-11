The Best Books to Read in October to Feel Big Feelings

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooky season is upon us. And…dare we say it? The scariest thing of all is our lack of knowledge about ourselves. The best books to read in October are here to address this ghoulish horror! It is a month of new releases that will make you alternately laugh out loud and cry-eat autumnal desserts. There's something for everyone. Hilarious and moving essay books about, respectively, bisexuality and Black feminism. A cozy romantic comedy about falling in love at a party. A romantic drama about falling in love as an event that braids two histories and families together. It's a month of particularly excellent nonfiction—timely, readable books about police abolition and wellness fads.

