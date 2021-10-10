CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwater power cables are 'mesmerising' brown crabs and causing biological changes that could affect their migration habits, scientists warn

By Jonathan Chadwick For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Underwater power cables laid along the sea floors for offshore wind farms are 'mesmerising' brown crabs and causing biological changes that could affect their migration habits, a new study reveals.

Experts in Scotland found exposure to electromagnetism triggered 'behavioural and physiological responses' in around 60 brown crabs at the St Abbs Marine Station.

This causes cellular changes in the crab species, affecting blood cells and possibly even making them more prone to infection, they warn.

Oddly, the cables for offshore renewable energy also emit an electromagnetic field that attracts the crabs and causes them to become stationary, which affects breeding and migration, according to the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQtWy_0cO1cTIc00
The brown crab (Cancer pagurus, pictured), also known as the edible crab, is the most commercially important species of crab in Europe

THE BROWN CRAB

The brown crab, also known as the edible crab, is the largest species commonly found around the British Isles.

It has characteristic large black tipped claws and a ‘pie-crust’ edge to the shell which makes it easily identifiable.

Males can weigh up to three kilograms.

The crabs are generally nocturnal, scavenging and foraging for food under the cover of darkness and adults are found as deep as 100m under water.

Tests have shown that edible crabs’ claws have the crushing strength of over 90lb per square inch - an average person’s hand is only capable of squashing 25lb per square inch.

If a crab loses a claw, they can re-grow it during a number of molts, which is when a crab sheds its exoskeleton for a new one, but it can grow back smaller or weaker than the original.

The brown crab (Cancer pagurus) is the largest crab species in British waters and is still sought by seafood fans for its delicate and sweet taste.

It's the most 'commercially important' species of crab in Europe, with 10,000 tonnes harvested from the English Channel every year, according to the Wildlife Trusts.

So any negative effects to their breeding and migration could heavily impact population numbers and stocks.

'Underwater cables emit an electromagnetic field,' explained study author Alastair Lyndon at Heriot-Watt University.

'When it's at a strength of 500 microTeslas and above, which is about 5 per cent of the strength of a fridge door magnet, the crabs seem to be attracted to it and just sit still.

'That's not a problem in itself. But if they're not moving they're not foraging for food or seeking a mate.

'The change in activity levels also leads to changes in sugar metabolism – they store more sugar and produce less lactate, just like humans.'

The researchers used St Abbs Marine Station's purpose-built aquarium laboratory for the experiment.

'The aquarium lab is composed entirely of non-metallic materials, which means there is minimal electromagnetic interference,' said Kevin Scott at St Abbs Marine Station.

Electromagnetic field strengths of 250 microTeslas were found to have 'limited physiological and behavioural impacts'.

However, exposure to 500 nd 1000 microTeslas were found to disrupt circadian rhythms and alter total haemocyte count. In invertebrates, haemocytes are cells that make up the haemolymph, a fluid analogous to blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCYAq_0cO1cTIc00
Photo shows a power cable being laid at an offshore wind farm. The cables for offshore renewable energy emit an electromagnetic field which attracts the crabs and causes them to sit still

ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS

Electric and magnetic fields together are referred to as electromagnetic fields, or EMFs.

EMFs are part of the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation which extends from static electric and magnetic fields, through radiofrequency and infrared radiation, to X-rays.

All populations are now exposed to varying degrees of EMF, and the levels will continue to increase as technology advances.

Source: WHO/US gov

'We found that exposure to higher levels of electromagnetic field strength changed the number of blood cells in the crabs' bodies,' said Scott.

'This could have a range of consequences, like making them more susceptible to bacterial infection.'

The team warns changes in the species' behaviour could hit fishing markets, as the crabs are the UK's second most valuable crustacean catch and the most valuable inshore catch.

A number of offshore wind farms are installed and planned around Scotland's coast, which require extensive underwater cabling, and researchers said further work is needed to ensure they do not destabilise Scotland's brown crab population.

'Male brown crabs migrate up the east coast of Scotland,' Lyndon said. 'If miles of underwater cabling prove too difficult to resist, they'll stay put.

'This could mean we have a build-up of male crabs in the south of Scotland, and a paucity of them in the north east and islands, where they are incredibly important for fishermen's livelihoods and local economies.'

One solution would be to bury the cables in the seafloor, he said, but this can be expensive and make maintenance more challenging. It also cannot be done in some locations.

'We need to investigate further technical solutions so that we don't create negative environmental effects while trying to decarbonise our energy supply,' Lyndon added.

The researchers say the revelations are essential for policy making, environmental assessments and in understanding the impacts of electromagnetic field on marine organisms, including the brown crab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OpxV_0cO1cTIc00
Buried deep beneath the world's oceans and seas is a network of underwater cables for power transmission (stock image)

The species is found throughout European waters with their distribution ranging from Norwegian waters down to the northern coastline of Africa.

The brown crab fishery in British waters is one of the largest crab fisheries in the world, although a large proportion of the catch is exported to France and Spain.

'Around one-third of the overall weight of the crab is edible as crab meat,' British Sea Fishing explains on its website.

'Despite the importance of this species there is very little known about overall stock numbers or the extent to which current fishing intensity is depleting stocks.'

The new study has been published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering.

WHAT ARE SUBMARINE CABLES?

A submarine communications cable is a cable laid on the sea bed between land-based stations.

It is laid by specially designed ships that can carry thousands of miles of coiled cable in their holds and can lay it as it travels across the ocean.

The first commercial cables were laid in 1850 to send telegraphy traffic. Since then the cables have been used to send telephone traffic, and most recently data traffic.

Many of the modern cables are made of fibre optic.

Trial cables were laid in 1842 in New York harbour and were insulated with tarred hemp and rubber. Nowadays, cables are protected using polyethylene.

Traditionally the cables were owned by service providers, yet websites have also started buying submarine cables to control their networks including Google and Facebook.

Interesting Engineering

The Fastest-Spinning White Dwarf Ever Observed Rotates Once Every 25 Seconds

If we were somehow able to land on a newly-discovered white dwarf star without being burnt to a crip, a whole day would last as little as 25 seconds. That's because scientists from the University of Warwick, UK just observed the fastest-spinning white dwarf to date, making one rotation every 25 seconds. The dwarf star, called LAMOST J0240+1952, beat the previous record-holder by five seconds, a report in ScienceNews reveals.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Is The Devastating Global Effect a Nuclear War Would Have on Earth's Air

It's clear that a nuclear war would be catastrophic for us and our planet – but just how catastrophic? A new study models the impact that smoke from the fall-out of a nuclear conflict would have on our atmosphere – and the results are predictably bleak. The models used here are some of the most up-to-date and detailed ever put to the task, and it factors in the complex chemical reactions that would happen in the stratosphere, one of the lower levels of Earth's atmosphere. What the new findings point to is that damage to the environment could be more severe and...
SCIENCE
Ohio Capital Journal

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back to the Dark Ages of the universe

By Chris Impey, University of Arizona Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On Dec. 18, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars […] The post The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back to the Dark Ages of the universe appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Our Sense of Smell Gives Us a Startlingly Fast Warning System For Danger

Our sense of smell appears to be exceptionally good – and quick – at warning us of danger, a new study has revealed. Results of two experiments run by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden indicate the scent-detecting nerves deep inside our nose start processing negative odors the moment they're detected, triggering our body into a more rapid response. Consider this in contrast to our visual and auditory systems, which mail sensory responses into specialized units inside the brain for processing, delaying the time it takes for the body to get up and move. This might come as something of a surprise,...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
Narcity

Climate Change Could Affect Sea Levels Across Canada & Some Cities Could End Up Underwater

Research has revealed the places in Canada that could be the most affected by climate change if sea levels rise and some cities could actually end up underwater. Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists who research climate change and its impacts on people, has released a map of the world that shows which spots could be submerged by rising sea levels. The risk map highlights areas that could be below the tideline after 1.5 degrees of global warming in blue and after 3 degrees of global warming in red.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Scientist explains climate change and how it could impact Sacramento

Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists who research and report on climate science, released new visualizations and data that show how rising sea levels from climate change could impact Sacramento. Benjamin Strauss, the CEO and chief scientist with Climate Central, joined Adam to talk about this report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Huge solar storm hitting Earth today could cause mass disruption for power grids and satellites, agency warns

An enormous solar flare is expected to hit Earth today, potentially affecting power grids and generating an aurora in northern latitudes.The coronal mass ejection originates from the Sun, which is caused by a huge burst of electrically conducting plasma.An alert published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) informed that we should expect “weak power grid fluctuations” and satellite “orientation irregularities” which could increase drag on craft in low Earth orbit.The agency rates the storm as G2, which means it is moderately strong. It is expected to arrive around midday and will continue until 12 October.  "Aurora is...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

How climate change will affect the Dungeness crab

The effects that climate change will have on extreme weather across the planet is well documented, but not many people are aware of the effects it will have on the life cycles of marine animals. A key example of a creature that will be affected is the Dungeness crab, a marine animal that relies heavily on consistent seasonality timings.
ENVIRONMENT
