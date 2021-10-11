Just Another Night At The Pub… Maybe—THE WEIR @ Hedgerow
Rose Valley’s Hedgerow Theatre welcomes patrons back inside the grist mill with a production of Conor McPherson’s THE WEIR. Written in 1997, it was first produced at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in London, England. It opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 1st, 1999. It won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play for 1999. As well as several other locations in the UK and the U.S., the play has been performed in Ireland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Australia and Canada. A play about people connecting through stories, THE WEIR surprised McPherson with its popularity. Hedgerow’s version runs now through October 31st. Check the company’s website for dates, times and ticket availability.delcoculturevultures.com
