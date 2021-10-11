Jon Bernthal Return As The Punisher? Yes, If Done Right

Back when Disney merged with 20th Century Studios, the first thing on everyone's minds was the inevitable inclusion of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While no new live-action X-Men films have been announced, it's only a matter of time before the beloved mutants mix into the MCU. Of course, this has led to some speculation about casting, especially when it comes to Wolverine, the character Hugh Jackman played for 17 years. One name that's been thrown around by fans is Jon Bernthal. On one hand, Bernthal is already a Marvel actor, having played The Punisher on Netflix. On the other, there's some debate as to whether or not those shows are canon, and if Chris Evans' turn from Johnny Storm to Captain America has taught us anything, it's that a man can play two Marvel heroes. However, Bernthal recently spoke with Forbes about the Wolverine casting speculation, and it seems he's not too interested in playing any Marvel character other than Frank Castle.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO