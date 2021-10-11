Jon Bernthal Return As The Punisher? Yes, If Done Right
Back in 2015, Netflix released the series Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox, and it was a major hit. The show introduced Frank Castle in the second season, a vigilante called The Punisher, who was played by Jon Bernthal. Then, Netflix released The Punisher in 2017. The streaming company also released other Marvel shows and they really had something great going. I personally wish we could have had more. There’s been some rumors about Charlie Cox, and Jon Bernthal being brought into the MCU. Both actors can’t reveal anything currently, but Cox would love to see Jon Bernthal as The Punisher again.lrmonline.com
Comments / 0