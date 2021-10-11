CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jon Bernthal Return As The Punisher? Yes, If Done Right

By Christine Malone
lrmonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2015, Netflix released the series Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox, and it was a major hit. The show introduced Frank Castle in the second season, a vigilante called The Punisher, who was played by Jon Bernthal. Then, Netflix released The Punisher in 2017. The streaming company also released other Marvel shows and they really had something great going. I personally wish we could have had more. There’s been some rumors about Charlie Cox, and Jon Bernthal being brought into the MCU. Both actors can’t reveal anything currently, but Cox would love to see Jon Bernthal as The Punisher again.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

A Family of Sopranos: Michael Gandolfini, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal Talk About “The Many Saints of Newark”

One of the best things about the new “Sopranos” prequel is the cast. The entire cast! From Michael Gandolfini stepping into the younger version of the character his dad, James Gandolfini, played in the series to Vera Farmiga (Livia Soprano) and Jon Bernthal (Johnny Boy Soprano) as the parents of Tony, “The Many Saints of Newark” is an homage to the show we love. I sat down with the cast about the making of the movie.
TV SERIES
First We Feast

Watch Jon Bernthal Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Jon Bernthal is an actor you know from films like Fury and Ford v Ferrari, as well as megahit TV shows like The Punisher and The Walking Dead. You can catch him this fall in the much buzzed-about King Richard on November 19th, as well as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Bernthal takes on the wings of death and discusses close encounters with Brad Pitt, the best boxing movies of all time, and much more.
TV SHOWS
Fatherly

Jon Bernthal Plays Bad Men. Here’s How He Stays a Good Dad

There’s a scene in The Sopranos episode “Down Neck,” that proves the show is largely about dad problems. Tony (James Gandolfini) — the endlessly complex mobster who’s seeing a psychiatrist over his depression and panic attacks — is digging into family dynamics with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). They’re talking about his father, the captain of a ‘70s crime family. Was Dad Soprano a saint, as Tony’s viper of a mother endlessly extolls? Or was he a gangster who routinely and casually ignored his son while exerting his muscle on the streets?
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

Jon Bernthal says ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is “its own thing” and not another episode of ‘The Sopranos’

It’s the weekend Sopranos fans have been desperately waiting for — the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark is out today. Instead of picking up where The Sopranos ended nearly 15 years ago, the movie delves into the past and explores the life of a young Tony Soprano and the circumstances that led him to become the DiMeo crime family’s boss.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Jon Bernthal
cgmagonline.com

Daredevil and Punisher Rumoured to Return in Series Reboot

Two Marvel/Netflix shows, Daredevil and The Punisher are rumoured to return in an upcoming Disney-produced soft reboot of their respective series in the future. Nothing is confirmed at this point, but starting out with the man without fear, Disney is reportedly planning a new Daredevil series that will see the return of our favourite characters. The planning for the Disney-produced Daredevil show is said to go forward after the current group of Marvel projects wrap up. The plan is to bring back most of the main cast without completely changing their characters or recasting, which is kind of what the Daredevil online fan campaign has been hoping for.
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

Jon Bernthal only wants to play The Punisher in Marvel projects

Jon Bernthal is only interested in playing Frank Castle/The Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 45-year-old actor has played the character in the Marvel TV shows 'Daredevil' and 'The Punisher' on Netflix but admits that he wouldn't want to play a role such as Wolverine should the X-Men be included in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Reveals if He Would Play Wolverine in the MCU

Back when Disney merged with 20th Century Studios, the first thing on everyone's minds was the inevitable inclusion of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While no new live-action X-Men films have been announced, it's only a matter of time before the beloved mutants mix into the MCU. Of course, this has led to some speculation about casting, especially when it comes to Wolverine, the character Hugh Jackman played for 17 years. One name that's been thrown around by fans is Jon Bernthal. On one hand, Bernthal is already a Marvel actor, having played The Punisher on Netflix. On the other, there's some debate as to whether or not those shows are canon, and if Chris Evans' turn from Johnny Storm to Captain America has taught us anything, it's that a man can play two Marvel heroes. However, Bernthal recently spoke with Forbes about the Wolverine casting speculation, and it seems he's not too interested in playing any Marvel character other than Frank Castle.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cinema Blend

Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Responds To Those Wolverine MCU Casting Rumors

Many fans of Punisher still feel that Jon Bernthal’s run as the gun-toting badass also known as Frank Castle was cut tragically short when the series was cancelled at Netflix after two seasons, back in February 2019. While Bernthal still sounds like he’d be willing to step back into Castle’s bloody boots, a lot of Marvel fans seem to want him to lend his talents to a very different, yet still gruff, hero: Wolverine. Now, the Punisher star has responded to those Wolverine MCU casting rumors.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Quantumania Script Praised By Star Evangeline Lily

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script praised by star Evangeline Lily in recent interview with Collider. The third Ant-Man movie is currently filming and of course we know a little already about the villain, Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. Lily had praise for the movie’s writer Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty).
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

George Clooney Directed An Episode Of Moon Knight Rumor | Barside Buzz

According to the folks over at The Ronin, George Clooney directed an episode of Moon Knight. That is the information they are hearing from sources. However, the outlet also stresses they were unable to get full confirmation on this. Therefore, keep your sodium levels topped up on this one. Here is exactly what the outlet said.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Yes, Crossbones Should Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Captain America isn’t known for having a popular rogues gallery, but one of his greatest villains is Brock Rumlow, aka Crossbones. He’s not on the same level as the likes of other big-level Marvel villains such as Doctor Doom or Red Skull, but he’s not that type. In fact, in the comics, he’s known for being one of the Red Skull’s top henchmen or his most deadly assassin. By definition, he’s a mercenary and a hired gun, but make no mistake about it, he’s very good at it. That’s exactly why he has given Captain America so much trouble over the years and has gone toe-to-toe with some other big Marvel heroes. He’s got a corny costume that fits the old school Marvel bill, but he’s no joke.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Will Poulter As Adam Warlock – Marvel Casting Rumor? | UPDATE – CONFIRMED

Today we can share an interesting Marvel Casting rumor that hit over the weekend. Will Poulter as Adam Warlock? I would never have put these two together myself, but that’s the current Barside Buzz. Now, this is not one of those ones that seems 100% yet, but there seems to be some buzz around it behind the scenes. The Cosmic Circus checked with some sources about a Twitter post which claimed Poulter was cast as Warlock.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Paul Rudd Praises Jonathan Majors As Kang In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd praises Jonathan Majors as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We have known for some time that we will next see Majors in the Ant-Man threequel. Majors made his MCU debut as an alternate version of Kang within Loki. It would be fair to say audiences loved what little they have seen of the MCU’s next big bad so far. However, after the events of Loki, we can surmise that next time we see Majors in Quantumania, he will be very different.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy