New Lisbon, WI

NL Chamber hosts annual banquet

 3 days ago

The New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet at 5 p.m. for cocktails, dinner at 6 p.m. and awards program at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon. Cash bar available. Awards for 2020 Citizen of the Year,...

#Nl Chamber#Community Service Award#Mill Haven Foods#Castle Rock Realty#Special Recognition#The Sunshine Movement
