CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Awaken the Seasonal Spirits with These Fall Cocktail Recipes

By Brittany Martin
Vegetarian Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Autumn is upon us and the change of season has us shifting away from the tropical drinks of summer to something a bit more dark, moody, and maybe even a little spooky. But fall cocktail recipes don’t all have to be mulled cider and whiskey (though, if you’re offering, we wouldn’t say no). We think agave spirits like mezcal and tequila are perfect for the season. Think of a great cocktail built on smoky mezcal or aged, oaky tequila – what could be more ideal for sipping on a crisp night while the fire crackles? Below, we’re sharing two recipes to get you started: a spiritous creation by Madre mezcal and an indulgent pumpkin drink created by Código 1530.

www.vegetariantimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
thelocalpalate.com

Our Favorite Fall Recipes

We at TLP relish getting to return to the kitchen during the fall. Autumn ushers in a new bounty of seasonal fruits and vegetables, and with that, new cooking methods. We’re looking for ways to fill the house with aromas of cinnamon and clove, pumpkin and apple, simmering stocks and slow-cooking stews. These recipes inspire new ways to do so.
RECIPES
614now.com

Here’s the definitive guide to White Castle’s secret menu

In Columbus, we’re in the unique position to claim not just one, but two different fast food giants. While Wendy’s (operating out of Dublin) likely gets more attention, White Castle is headquartered in the Cbus, too. And it’s also delicious. Time Magazine called their iconic Slider—considered by many to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Recipes#Great Pumpkin#Awaken#Food Drink#Spiritous#Forza#Negronis#Cynar#C Digo#French#American
Parade

Happy National Pizza Month! Celebrity Chefs Share 5 Delicious Recipes You'll Want to Make Stat

It’s National Pizza Month! To celebrate, we have five easy recipes for updated classics and combos. The pies are from well-known cookbook authors such as Ree Drummond and Tia Mowry and inspired by some of our favorite restaurants, including Rochester, New York’s Rhino’s Pizzeria and Venice Beach, California’s Gjelina. Plus, we share a pizza dough recipe you can make from scratch yourself, fun facts about how we like our slices (including what we consider the premiere pizza town) and ways to make them plant-based.
RECIPES
elitetraveler.com

Cocktail Recipes to Try on National Vodka Day

Despite its versatility and purity (if you’re buying the right bottles, that is) vodka has slipped out of favor in recent years with the likes of gin and rum becoming the go-to on cocktail menus. However, in honor of National Vodka Day, which is held annually on October 4, we’re sharing our favorite vodka cocktail recipes to prove that this spirit is as worthy of a spot in your liquor cabinet now as it’s ever been.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lastheplace.com

Ron Barceló Rum – Great Cocktail Recipes for Fall (and Halloween!)

Summer is over and it’s time to get in the swing of the new season! The Fall season (and Halloween) are here. Life has been a bit of a challenge for so many. It’s important to enjoy the little things in life and treat yourself. To kick off the festive...
DRINKS
houseandhome.com

Get In The Fall Spirit With These Baked Goods

Pumpkin spice and all things nice — the flavors of fall are ones of comfort. As the weather starts to get chilly, come inside and spend an afternoon baking. Warm up your house with the smell of freshly baked goods and be sure and share the bounty with family and friends. From cakes, cookies to squares, here are 11 recipes to get you in the fall mood!
RECIPES
austinmonthly.com

Four Ways to Enjoy the Canned Cocktails From Texas’ RANCH2O Spirits

One afternoon several years ago, Amelia Lettieri got a text from a neighbor asking if she had any limes. Turns out, Lettieri’s neighbor was trying out a drink they’d never had before: a Ranch Water. “My family is born in Texas, raised in Texas, and we’ve drinking ranch waters since...
TEXAS STATE
visitnewportbeach.com

Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice! These Cocktails Are Fall in a Glass

When someone says fall, which flavors come to mind?. Definitely pumpkin! Maybe apple and peach? And we can’t forget cinnamon. These fruits and spices simply scream, “I love fall!” and we’re here for it. Bring on the apple pies, pumpkin bread, peachy cocktails and spiced cider! There’s something about these goodies that make us want to bundle up in our coziest sweater and cheers to a crisp autumn evening. But before you start baking and bartending, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite fall cocktails to try in Newport Beach! Leave the mixology to the pros this season.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Get in the spirit of the season with pumpkin crafts

It's the season for everything pumpkin and you can get super creative with your all displays by getting a variety of the fall gourd. Pike Nurseries shares some tips for how to make your fall decorations so good that it's scary.
LIFESTYLE
Miami New Times

Craft Spirits 'n Cocktails Event Returns to Miami

The pandemic may have put a damper on everything event-based in 2020, but things are finally starting to feel normal again in Miami. That's especially true for the creators of Craft Spirits 'n Cocktails, which postponed its eighth-annual convention in order to return as a larger and rebranded week of parties and tastings. A series of events will take place this year beginning Monday, October 4, leading up to the main event set to take place on Friday, October 8, in Coconut Grove.
MIAMI, FL
Fox 59

Fall cocktails with Jason the mixologist: apples and pumpkin spice

INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Foust of Angel’s Envy is mixing up some bougie fall cocktails, and we’re all about it. Get your apple and pumpkin spice fix with his drink recipes. 1.5 oz Angel’s Envy Rye Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks. 1 spoon Pumpkin Pie Filling. .5 oz Lemon Juice. .5...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy