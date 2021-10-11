James J. Kelly

El Dorado - Jim's life began on December 21, 1930 in Camden, New Jersey; the son of Bernard J. and Julia G. (Born) Kelly. He graduated from Camden High School in 1948. Jim willingly served his country in the United States Air Force, flying B-29 bomber planes during the Korean War. Jim worked hard for his family flying airplanes and then later owned and operated Mid States Motor Transit in Wichita. Jim was a faithful parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in El Dorado for many years. He found joy in is faith and in flying. Jim's family includes his wife, Marolin Kelly of Augusta; children Jim Kelly of El Dorado, Barney (Kim) Kelly of Eureka and Julie (Chris) Cannady of Augusta; son-in-law Trey McPherson of Hutchinson; grandchildren Wade (Annie) Patterson, Wyatt Kelly, J.D. McPherson, Kyan Kelly, Kate McPherson, Georgia Rose Kelly and Mallory (Jack) Howard; great grandchildren, Kylie, Alexa, Maverick, Colter Patterson, Grace, Liberty, and Rhett Howard. Jim passed away on Friday, October 8. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Florence Abbott, Rosemary Koch and daughter, Anne Louise (Kelly) McPherson. Friends may gather with the family at 9:30 am on Friday, October 15 for a Rosary at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in El Dorado. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the rosary at 10am. Jim will be laid to rest at Leon Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Jim at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.