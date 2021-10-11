CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Sharon Joan Oberst

El Dorado - Sharon Joan Oberst, of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the age of 63. Sharon was born on October 27, 1957 to Jerry and Joyce (Gannon) Brenner. In her early adult life she worked several different jobs, including being a secretary and working for Goodwill. She became disabled in her later years and could no longer work. Sharon loved her family. Her family was her number one priority in life. She would do anything to get a smile out of people, especially when it came to joke telling. Sharon loved telling jokes and making people laugh. She really wanted people to enjoy life to the fullest. Sharon also enjoyed crafting throughout her entire life.

