CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Bay Area economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, DAVID McHUGH, DAVID KEYTON
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM - A University of California, Berkeley economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others, including a professor at Stanford University, shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
Stanford, CA
Business
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Business
Berkeley, CA
Business
City
Stanford, CA
stanford.edu

Stanford economist Guido Imbens wins Nobel in economic sciences

Stanford economist Guido W. Imbens was awarded the Nobel Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences today for his work in econometrics and statistics. This story was updated on Monday, Oct. 11, at 12:52 p.m. PST. During his first year teaching and living at Harvard University, Guido Imbens spent his Saturday...
STANFORD, CA
KEPR

Workers quitting jobs in record numbers 'good news' for recovery, expert says

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Americans quit their jobs in record numbers in August despite a significant slowdown in hiring and a resurgence of COVID-19 that cast doubt on the trajectory of the economic recovery. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday showed 4.3 million people voluntarily left jobs in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2 bn

Harvard University's endowment shot up 27 percent in a year, according to its annual financial report published Thursday, making it more than ever the world's richest university. Only 5 to 5.5 percent of the endowment at Harvard is used to fund the actual running of the university.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guido Imbens
Person
Alfred Nobel
BBC

Sense of touch and heat research wins Nobel Prize

Scientists who discovered how our bodies feel the warmth of the sun or the hug of a loved one have won the Nobel Prize. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, from the US, share the 2021 prize in Medicine or Physiology for their work on sensing touch and temperature. They unpicked...
SCIENCE
The Week

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Nobel Laureates#Stanford University#Uc Berkeley#Dutch#Guido#Macarthur#Burger King
ceoworld.biz

How to End the Labor Shortage: Find a Cure for Boomer Male Syndrome

Even as COVID variants continue their death grip on regions of the world and segments of the workforce, company leaders worldwide are starting to demand that employees return to the office. “That’s how we’ve always worked,” those leaders apparently think. “It’s time to get back to normal.”. And they are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Country
Cuba
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
KFC
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Chicago Public Radio

Inflation triggers 5.9% increase in Social Security benefits for 2022

About 70 million Americans will see a 5.9% increase in their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits next year due to inflation. Reset brings on an expert to discuss what the increase means for recipients and share tips on retirement savings and decisions. GUEST: Melissa Favreault, senior fellow in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy