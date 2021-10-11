Bay Area economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
STOCKHOLM - A University of California, Berkeley economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others, including a professor at Stanford University, shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.www.ktvu.com
