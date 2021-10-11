CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Tracey King

 5 days ago

El Dorado - Tracey Lynn King, of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the age of 65. Tracey was born on July 19, 1956 in El Dorado, Kansas to Orval Melvin and Mary Anna (Dwire) King. During his childhood he enjoyed playing baseball, and was quite a good baseball player too. As he grew up his passions turned more into being outdoors and he really loved hunting and fishing. Hunting and fishing were his life. He was even mentioned in the newspaper on at least two occasions for hunting. One time it was for getting an eight-point buck while bow hunting, which was the largest deer taken by bow that year, and the other for getting a 240-250 pound deer with a rack measuring at 176 inches, which was just four short of the state record, also with a bow. He was proud of his hunting accomplishments and it truly was his passion in life. Tracey spent several years working for Butler County, mostly doing maintenance work. During this time Tracey experienced a life-altering accident and became a paraplegic in March of 1987. Tracey was very loved and cared for by his family, and he will be truly missed.

