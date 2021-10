Windows 11 is here, and if you own a PC, you might be wondering whether it’s time to upgrade your operating system. After all, you are likely to get this new software free. Microsoft first revealed its new operating system in June, its first major software upgrade in six years. With the new update, the company has given its old-faithful operating system a major facelift, and tried to make it more relevant to a post-pandemic world where we work and communicate differently.

