‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton expresses shock after learning he is not a Slytherin after all

It’s been a whopping 20 years since the very first Harry Potter film graced the big screen and even longer since JK Rowling’s iconic series appeared in book form, but the magic is still very much alive in many Potterheads’ hearts. While some of the actors who made their big start by playing one of the witches or wizards on screen have distanced themselves from the wizarding world (with some avoiding even rewatching the films), star Tom Felton is not one of them. In fact, he's still very much into the fandom. Felton even recently got sorted on the Wizarding World website; unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO