‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton expresses shock after learning he is not a Slytherin after all
Tom Felton, who played antagonist Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, recently learned that he has even less in common with his character. Apparently, Felton believed that he was a Slytherin, like Draco. However, he was in for quite the shock when he discovered that he is better suited for Gryffindor -- Slytherin's bitter rival in the books and movies -- after taking the Sorting Hat challenge on the Wizarding World website.wxhc.com
