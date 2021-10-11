7 Irresistible Recipes with Camembert Cheese
Camembert is a soft, oozy cows' milk cheese that has a slightly more earthy flavor than its French cousin, Brie. Its creamy texture makes it perfect for baking whole until gorgeously gooey, or deep frying wedges of it for an irresistible festive appetizer with cranberry sauce! Get lots more inspiration and discover new recipes featuring Camembert cheese, including a sophisticated grilled cheese sandwich, smoked bacon and Camembert mash, and more!www.allrecipes.com
