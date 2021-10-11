CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozarks Food Resource Says 1 in 6 Individuals are Food Insecure

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, host Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Jordan Browning, public information officer with Ozarks Food Harvest. Today’s discussion continues to explore and expand upon the mission of the only food bank in southwest Missouri since 1983. Ozarks Food Harvest is a food distribution center that services over 270 agencies in 28 counties. The resource has seen a steady increase in need for services since the beginning of pandemic.

