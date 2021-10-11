Ozarks Food Resource Says 1 in 6 Individuals are Food Insecure

All three clung to a core belief — no one in Johnson County should suffer from hunger. The Rev. Roger Gifford, Eddy Teets and Karol Dougherty worked tirelessly to make sure there was an institution where people in need could come for help. Gifford and Teets helped establish the Interchurch Food Pantry in the early 1980s, and worked to see its success for years after. Dougherty was a co-manager of the pantry for six years, building it up to where it could support feeding more than 80,000 meals per month to food insecure households.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO