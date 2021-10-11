CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard not to feel like buying secondhand is almost better than buying brand new. Environmental benefits and economic perks aside (though both are definitely important), buying in the aftermarket can be one of the best ways to actually score a true one-of-a-kind grail — regardless of the space in which you're shopping. Whether it's a pre-loved vintage garment (like, say, from L.L. Bean) packed with a patina that could only come with age, or the personal pocket watch of one of the world's most infamous gangsters, there's some things that you just can't replicate in the present. For our favorite product news of the day, featuring archive finds and the latest releases, this is Today in Gear.

The Xbox platform turned 20 this year, and to celebrate, Xbox teamed up with Adidas to create a pair of sneakers. The new pair of kicks are part of the “20 Years Of Xbox” campaign. Which is comprised of an entire collection of different products and merchandise like t-shirts, hats, mugs, totes and more.
Is Apple really done with announcing new gear for the rest of the year? After a (can we say... kind of underwhelming?) brief "California Streaming" event back in mid-September, it looked like only iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch fans were the only ones treated to any concrete updates. The last of those updates are coming into fruition as we head into the fall, with details finally dropping on the Apple Watch Series 7's actual release date (more info on that down below) on top of the already-released iPhone 13 and redesigned iPad Mini. Is there more in the tank for Apple in the near future? Rumors are circulating that we might be building towards a surprise Mac-related event in the next few weeks, but only time will tell. Not to toot our own horn, but if you'd like to stay on top of any new Apple-related rumors and product releases, the best thing you can do is read our tech section... and, of course, read Today in Gear.
L.L. Bean has become the latest American brand to quite literally trade on its heritage. With the launch of its L.L. Bean Pre-Loved collection this morning, the Maine-based maker joins other historic labels like J. Press and Brooks Brothers in selling its own vintage wares to current customers. As anyone who’s ever attended the Brimfield Antique show can tell you, there’s no shortage of vintage Bean out there. In its 109 years in business—106 of which featured a lifetime return policy—L.L. Bean has seeded Goodwills and flea markets from Freeport to Fremont with its pre-owned merchandise. But, this is the first...
The purpose of an everyday carry (EDC) knife is to add ease to your daily tasks and make sure you are prepared for whatever may come your way. If you are in need of a capable and durable EDC knife, then look no further than the Kinzua from Case Knives. This new one-handed-opening knife represents a new chapter for Case Knives, as its the brand's first collection of modern EDC knives. A reversible deep-carry steel pocket clip allows for a comfortable, and versatile, pocket carrying experience. Crafted in Case's factory in Bradford, PA, the Kinzua name is inspired by a scenic stretch of forest in the Allegheny region. Whether it's opening packages or whittling wood by the campfire, the Kinzua has you covered.
Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: high-end cookware co-signed by a Michelin-starred chef, a chocolatey dream of a ccake and more. Made In Cleaver. Since Made In got into making knives, the direct-to-consumer kitchen brand has been killing...
The '80s are back, and there's no watch more representative of that decade than a plastic Swatch. The new 1984 Reloaded collection pays tribute to the era with reissues featuring bright, clashy colors and geometric shapes, but made to feel very 2020s with the use of an innovative material and "sustainability" messaging: The collection uses Swatch's still new Bioceramic, adding technical interest (and possibly practical benefits) to some fun, retro looks.
Leon Leonwood Bean founded his Maine-based outdoors brand, L.L. Bean, in 1912. The Bean Boot — then called the Maine Hunting Shoe, now called a Duck Boot — was his first product. Between then and now, the brand's grown exponentially and now covers nearly every category. It's a brand rich with history.
With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
We said it before, and we'll say it again: Amazon is an excellent place to buy all the things you need for the best sleep of your life. Bed sheets? You bet. Mattresses? Yup, and you'll never have to go into a store to shop for one ever again. Now it's time to find a better pillow to lay your head on every night. Thanks to super-enthusiastic reviewers on Amazon, it's easy to vet which of the pillows on the website are worth your time (and the weight of your head). And thanks to Amazon Prime, you may only be a couple days away from getting one of these pillows on your bed. So whether you need something to keep you from sweating through your mattress or a pillow to adjust time after time, here are the best pillows to buy on Amazon.
Shopping for a new coffee maker is a complicated task. Luckily, to help weed out the bad coffee makers from the good ones, you can turn to the Specialty Coffee Association (or us), which has a list of certified home brewers that the association deems as being the best of the best. Its list of 30 brewers is now a list of 31 thanks to the recent certification of the Ratio Six coffee maker.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Searching for furniture can often feel overwhelming — especially if you can't narrow down where to look. Instead of spending hours scrolling through accent chairs on five different sites, head straight to Amazon's secret outlet, which is always packed with deals on all kinds of furniture. You'll find massive discounts in just about every department, including kitchen tools and toys and games, and right now the furniture section is overflowing with not-to-be-missed deals.
