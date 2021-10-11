CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 11, 2021

By Randy Kirby
 4 days ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Jose F. Perez of Versailles at 10:15 p.m. Monday night in Morgan County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the car, felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license (3rd offense), leaving the scene of an accident, and two misdemeanor warrants – one for failure to appear for DWI and one for a moving traffic violation. Perez was taken to the Moniteau County Jail with no bond.

Awesome 92.3

Creighton Man Injured When Rear-ended By Sedalia Man

An 85-year-old man driving a three-wheeler motorcycle was injured when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Walter R. Purevich of Creighton was the driver of a southbound 2011 Honda Roadsmith on Missouri 7, north of NW 1501 Road in Henry County at 4:30 p.m., when he slowed down to make a turn, and a southbound 2013 Chrysler 200, driven by 21-year-old Preston J. Sinor of Sedalia, struck the Honda in the rear.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

DWI Driver Charged With Leaving the Scene of An Accident

Late Tuesday night, Sedalia Police were alerted to a hit-and-run accident by witnesses near Magnolia and South Moniteau Avenue. Officers located the suspect vehicle on South Moniteau Avenue past West 17th Street, where they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. When Officers made contact with the driver, the strong...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

