MSHP Arrest Reports for October 11, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Jose F. Perez of Versailles at 10:15 p.m. Monday night in Morgan County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the car, felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license (3rd offense), leaving the scene of an accident, and two misdemeanor warrants – one for failure to appear for DWI and one for a moving traffic violation. Perez was taken to the Moniteau County Jail with no bond.