San Jose, CA

3 arrested in fatal stabbing of San Jose man two decades ago

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Three men suspected of killing a San Jose man two decades ago have been arrested after cold case investigators obtained new evidence in the case, police announced Monday.

Detectives have been trying over the last 20 years to identify who fatally stabbed 22-year-old Nhin Phi Ha in front of his apartment building the night of Oct. 31, 2001, before fleeing in an SUV.

Detectives developed some leads, but they didn’t lead to any arrests, said police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo. Then in August, a team of cold case investigators renewed the probe and re-interviewed witnesses.

“Some became more cooperative on the follow up interviews than they were 20 years ago,” Camarillo said.

Last week, police arrested three suspects in San Jose and booked them into Santa Clara County Jail for investigation of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements.

Camarillo declined to provide details on the suspects’ relationship, if any, to the victim and did not explain a motive.

The men, identified as Francis Dagayray, 45; Eutropio Dagayray, 47; and Gilbert Meriales, 45, remained in custody Monday without bail. It was not immediately clear whether they have retained attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

