It is not exactly an honor, but some Capital Region cities are once again being pointed out for their propensity to hit the bottle. Is it the cold winters? Is it the stress of paying all those taxes? Or maybe it is just a little too much effort put into being the life of the party? Whatever the cause, come Capital Region cities have been ranked among the nation's 50 drunkest by 24/7 Wall Street. The website bases its rankings on the cities with the highest percentage of drinkers who partake in excessive consumption, which includes both binge and heaving drinking. Here is where some local cities rank on this list:

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO