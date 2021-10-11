The USMNT Crapped Itself, But It’s Probably Fine
Exactly four years after the USMNT suffered its most humiliating defeat maybe ever, the team marked the anniversary by making more painful history. The U.S. traveled to Panama for a qualifier on Sunday and got rolled, losing 1–0 in the first-ever qualification defeat to Los Canaleros. That grim scoreline was absolutely deserved, as the USMNT was inarguably the worse team and never once came close to approaching the idea of maybe considering the concept of hinting at the notion of perhaps attacking the goal.defector.com
