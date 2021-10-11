The USMNT Crapped Itself, But It’s Probably Fine

How’s that for an encore performance from Ricardo Pepi and His All-Star Band?. One month after sparking the U.S. to a badly needed win in Honduras, the teenaged goal-scoring phenom buried a pair of chances early in the second half to put a nervy start behind the U.S. men’s national team and help the Americans cruise to a 2–0 win Thursday against Jamaica. It is the second-straight Man of the Match performance for Pepi, in the El Paso native’s second-ever appearance for the United States. It’s also the second game his team has won in World Cup qualifying. Correlation and causation unite. A new American star hasn’t broken out this quickly since a teenaged Christian Pulisic electrified in the last World Cup qualifying cycle. What could possibly go wrong?

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO