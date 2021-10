The countryside in Upstate New York is absolutely glowing right now with Mother Nature's brilliant brush strokes. If there is a period of time every year that makes you hit reset and rediscover your appreciation for the beauty in our backyard in Upstate New York, it is peak foliage season. From the vistas of the Adirondacks. to the rolling hills of Schuylerville, to the banks of the Hudson, to Thacher Park, and all points around and in between, there is no shortage of prime leaf-peeping spots in the area to take in the vivid display of reds, yellows, and oranges.

