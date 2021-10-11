The 25th Annual SOUPer Bowl Takes on a Different Approach This Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 25th annual SOUPer Bowl benefit luncheon is cancelled, but they are still asking for your help this time around as there will be some changes this year. The SOUPer Bowl will be held this Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Secrest Auditorium and instead of serving soup, Keely Warden, Executive Director at the Christ’s table would like for the community to drive up and donate non-perishable foods.