Zanesville, OH

The 25th Annual SOUPer Bowl Takes on a Different Approach This Year

By Kailan Martin
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio- The 25th annual SOUPer Bowl benefit luncheon is cancelled, but they are still asking for your help this time around as there will be some changes this year. The SOUPer Bowl will be held this Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Secrest Auditorium and instead of serving soup, Keely Warden, Executive Director at the Christ’s table would like for the community to drive up and donate non-perishable foods.

