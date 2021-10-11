Navy Engineer, Wife Arrested on Espionage-Related Charges
A couple has been arrested and charged with attempting to sell U.S. nuclear secrets to another country in exchange for cryptocurrency. Following a year-long operation by undercover FBI agents, US Navy Nuclear Engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana were arrested on Saturday. They were apprehended in West Virginia by the FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service after allegedly selling information concerning the design of nuclear-powered U.S. warships to ‘a person they believed was representing a foreign power but was actually an undercover FBI agent”.www.wfxb.com
