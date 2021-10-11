Baltimore Museum Of Art To Reveal Reimagined Contemporary Wing In November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art in November is opening what they call a “major reappraisal” of its contemporary collection. The new installation named “How Do We Know The World?” is grounded in social history rather than chronology, the museum said.

The museum said the new contemporary wing “offers visitors a more meaningful way to experience and connect with the art on view by emphasizing how artists observe, understand, and respond to our shared everyday circumstances.”

The reappraisal was done mostly over the pandemic, so the presentation is organized around themes of “care, progress, wayfinding, self-possession, witnessing, reckoning and legacy,” the museum said.

The first rotation of art will be on view for six months with media from 52 artists. Over half the works have never been on view at the BMA.

Here’s a sneak peek slideshow:

The Baltimore Museum of Art: Gift of Eva Chow, Los Angeles, BMA 2020.82The Baltimore Museum of Art: Purchase with funds provided by Laura R. Burrows, Baltimore; and partial gift of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc., BMA 1994.23. © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New YorkThe Baltimore Museum of Art: Purchase with exchange funds from the Pearlstone Family Fund and partial gift of The Andy Warhol Founda tion for the Visual Arts, Inc. © Kay WalkingStickThe Baltimore Museum of Art: Gift of the Artist; and purchased as the gift of Jeffrey and Shari Aronson, Peter Marino Charitable Foundation, Thomas Wilhelmsen, and an Anonymous Donor. BMA 2021.166. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth © Rashid JohnsonThe Baltimore Museum of Art: Purchase with exchange funds from the Pearlstone Family Fund and partial g ift of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. BMA 20 21 . 162

A stand-out change is the way the art will be displayed. Objects will be hung and installed lower than the museum standard in the wing to establish a more intimate and accessible viewing experience.

“On the heels of the BMA’s 2020 Vision , this reappraisal and reinstallation embraces the porosities of social and cultural histories from which these collection works emerge. We’re listening to the featured artists’ stories and forging new connections. This installation is also an invitation to you. Challenge us. Question us. There is no official accounting of life,” said co-curators Jessica Belle Brown and Leila Grothe.

“How Do We Know The World?” will be presented through September 2023.