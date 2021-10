The last thing the Miami Dolphins need right now is another injury issue at the most important position on the field, but that's exactly what they're dealing with -- again. Already without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains sidelined with an injury to his ribs, they entered their Week 5 battle against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Jacoby Brissett getting the nod as QB1 for a second consecutive game, but Brissett is now being monitored carefully by the Dolphins' medical staff.

